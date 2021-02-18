Post Malone Will Help Celebrate The 25th Anniversary of Pokemon!

Post Malone has been asked to help celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary with a special virtual performance.

The concert will take place on February 27th, which is known as Pokemon Day. This is the same day the original games Pokémon Red and Green were released in 1996.

The concert will also serve as the initial launch for P25 Music and if you haven’t heard, Pokémon has collaborated with Universal Music Group. According to sources, the night of the celebration will provide fans with more details about P25 Music.

In a statement, Post Malone says, “I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome.” In addition to Post Malone, Katy Perry has also been invited to perform.

You can watch the virtual concert on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, Pokémon’s official Twitch channel, and on Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary website on Feb. 27.