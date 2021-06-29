Poutine Flavoured KD!
Fill your boots, or should I say your bowl!
This flavour seems a lot better than the pumpkin spice Mac and Cheese we got earlier this year!
If you’re into it, you can buy it! But only for a limited time, because the world just can’t handle this flavour for too long!
Did you know that there are many flavours that you can add to your KD? Flavours include Jalapeño, Butter Chicken, Ghost Pepper, Cotton Candy and Buffalo Wings!
Our new Poutine Flavour Boost blends cheesy KD with the taste of cheesy poutine. Just make KD, stir in the Flavour Boost and you got what Canada would taste like if you could eat it. https://t.co/AM0oeiWZKC pic.twitter.com/hJJjlReS0w
— Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021