‘Practical Magic 2’ Has Officially Wrapped Filming — The Spell Is Set for 2026! ✨

Grab your broomsticks and pour yourself a midnight margarita — because Practical Magic 2 has officially finished filming! The long-awaited sequel to the 1998 fantasy-comedy classic starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman is set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026.

Nicole Kidman announced the news on September 13th, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of herself and Bullock on Instagram. In the video, the real-life friends — and on-screen witchy sisters Gillian and Sally Owens — laugh, hug, and frolic together in a field, radiating all the sisterly energy fans have been craving for 27 years.

Kidman, 58, captioned the post: “That’s a wrap on #PracticalMagic2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic ✨.” Newcomer Lee Pace, who joins the sequel, even dropped a simple “✨” in the comments. The clip also included a snippet of Stevie Nicks’ “Crystal,” a re-recorded version of the track that famously appeared on the original film’s soundtrack — the perfect nostalgic touch.

Earlier this year, fans got a taste of the magic to come through a short teaser clip featuring the voices of the Owens sisters casting a spell:

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,

Something old and something new.

Let the spell begin to mix.

September 18, 2026.”

The caption read: “The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only in theatres September 18, 2026. Rewatch the original #PracticalMagic now streaming on MAX.”

🕯 A Return to the Owens Family Magic

Both Bullock and Kidman are returning as producers on the sequel, alongside original producer Denise Di Novi, who confirmed that the new story will be inspired by Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel The Book of Magic — the fourth in Hoffman’s beloved series.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Di Novi said the creative team wanted to capture the same heart that made the original film a cult classic:

“There’s a joyousness to that movie, and such beautiful themes of sisterhood, family, acceptance, and love. We really want to honour all of that.”

That spirit of sisterhood was also alive on set. Kidman told PEOPLE in August that her bond with Bullock is stronger than ever:

“We’re like sisters. I can tease her, and she teases me. We were both like, ‘What? We’re doing this again?’ But we were just right back into it. I adore her — she’s so funny and so lovable.”

🪄 The Cast and What We Know So Far

Along with Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, who reprise their roles as the wise and mischievous aunts, Practical Magic 2 introduces several new faces:

Joey King as Sally’s daughter

as Sally’s daughter Lee Pace

Maisie Williams

Xolo Maridueña

Solly McLeod

The film is written by Akiva Goldsman, who penned the original screenplay, along with Succession’s Georgia Pritchett.

While plot details remain under wraps, the story will reportedly explore the next generation of Owens women and the magic — and mayhem — that continues to follow their family.

So mark your calendars for September 18, 2026 — because Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back where they belong: under the moonlight, stirring up trouble, love, and a little Practical Magic. 🌙✨

(Photo Credit: Warner Bros / Nicole Kidman Instagram)