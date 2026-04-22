‘Practical Magic 2’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Back 28 Years Later

Midnight margaritas are officially back on the menu.

The first trailer for Practical Magic 2 has arrived, and it’s giving full nostalgia, full witchy chaos, and full emotional reunion energy as Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman step back into their iconic roles nearly three decades after the original film cast its spell on audiences.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel heads back into the Owens family world of moonlit mischief, generational curses, and small-town secrets. This time, the magic feels bigger, darker, and more personal than ever.

Back to the Owens Family Home

The trailer instantly transports fans back to the dreamy New England setting that made the original so beloved. The Victorian Owens house is once again surrounded by lush gardens, flickering candlelight vibes, and that unmistakable sense that something magical is always just beneath the surface.

Sally Owens (Bullock) is seen tending her garden, while Gillian Owens (Kidman) is back in her greenhouse, clearly still balancing chaos and charm in equal measure.

And yes, they’re still witches. Still sisters. Still somehow not living a quiet life.

The Curse Isn’t Over

At the heart of Practical Magic 2 is the return of the family curse that has haunted the Owens women for generations. As the trailer teases, the spell remains dangerously intact, threatening everyone they love.

This time around, Sally’s daughters are grown up and starting to explore their own connection to magic, which adds a new layer to the story. What once felt like inherited danger is now becoming inherited power.

And as expected, things spiral quickly when a mysterious new character, played by Lee Pace, pulls the sisters into a new supernatural mission that forces them beyond their quiet hometown.

New Generation, Familiar Faces

Alongside Bullock and Kidman, the sequel brings in a fresh wave of talent, including Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

Fans of the original will also be happy to see returning favourites Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet, once again offering their signature mix of wisdom, humour, and just a little bit of chaos.

Their presence helps tie the story firmly back to the 1998 original while expanding the Owens legacy for a new generation.

A Full Circle Moment for Fans

One of the most emotional beats in the trailer is its clear nods to the original film. From familiar imagery of the Owens home to scenes echoing the sisters’ bond, everything feels designed to hit longtime fans right in the nostalgia.

And of course, there’s a hint of the iconic “midnight margaritas” energy returning, complete with a musical cue that instantly signals: this is the same world, just older, deeper, and more complicated.

The trailer even teases a visual callback to the original film’s ending, but with a new twist that suggests the Owens women are ready to embrace their magic rather than run from it.

The Story This Time Around

Based loosely on Alice Hoffman’s novel The Book of Magic, the film follows three generations of Owens witches as they confront long-buried secrets and attempt to finally break the curse that has shaped their family’s fate.

Writers Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett bring the story to life, with production from Denise Di Novi, Bullock, and Kidman.

The result looks like a blend of fantasy, family drama, and emotional reunion wrapped in candlelight and chaos.

When It Arrives

Practical Magic 2 is set to hit theatres this September.