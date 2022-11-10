Pre-Owned Gifting Is Gaining Popularity This Holiday Season!

As soaring inflation is making it hard just to stay afloat, people are looking to spend less this holiday season.

According to a new survey of over 2,000 adults, it appears people are showing an increased willingness to buy and receive pre-owned holiday gifts this year amid soaring inflation, cost-of-living increases, and concerns around product retail availability.

Rising prices and economic uncertainty have made buying and selling pre-owned an appealing option.

There are so many apps for local buyers and sellers and people are turning to these new marketplaces for gift options.

The Stigma of Second-Hand Gifts Isn’t What It Used To Be!

According to the survey, the stigma associated with buying and selling pre-owned items is quickly dwindling as 3 in 4 people agree that it has become more socially acceptable to give pre-owned holiday gifts.

When compared to previous years:

82% of people are more open to receiving pre-owned holiday gifts

80% are purchasing fewer full-priced holiday gifts this holiday season

75% are more open to gifting pre-owned items

71% are purchasing more gifts on online resale platforms

Here are the main takeaways from this US-based survey: