Listen Live

Pre-Owned Gifting Is Gaining Popularity This Holiday Season!

I guess it depends what it is!

By Kool Mornings

As soaring inflation is making it hard just to stay afloat, people are looking to spend less this holiday season.

According to a new survey of over 2,000 adults, it appears people are showing an increased willingness to buy and receive pre-owned holiday gifts this year amid soaring inflation, cost-of-living increases, and concerns around product retail availability. 

Rising prices and economic uncertainty have made buying and selling pre-owned an appealing option.

There are so many apps for local buyers and sellers and people are turning to these new marketplaces for gift options.

It Takes Just 14 Seconds For Someone To Decide If They Like A Christmas Gift!

The Stigma of Second-Hand Gifts Isn’t What It Used To Be!

According to the survey, the stigma associated with buying and selling pre-owned items is quickly dwindling as 3 in 4 people agree that it has become more socially acceptable to give pre-owned holiday gifts.

When compared to previous years:

  • 82% of people are more open to receiving pre-owned holiday gifts
  • 80% are purchasing fewer full-priced holiday gifts this holiday season
  • 75% are more open to gifting pre-owned items
  • 71% are purchasing more gifts on online resale platforms

Here are the main takeaways from this US-based survey:

  • 78%, or 259 million Americans, are likely to buy pre-owned gifts this holiday season to avoid the rising cost of items at retail stores.
  • 51% of Americans say inflation is a driving factor in their willingness to purchase pre-owned holiday gifts, followed by the need to find out-of-stock gifts (29%) and avoid shipping delays (27%).
  • 86% of Americans are likely to price check a gift on online resale platforms before purchasing.
  • Pre-owned gifts are losing their stigma overall, with 3 in 4 Americans agreeing it has become more socially acceptable to give pre-owned holiday gifts.

Related posts

ONE IN SEVEN PEOPLE WILL NEVER TELL ANYONE WHO THEY VOTED FOR

New Study Finds That Hot Female Students Got Lower Grades During Remote Learning

The Three Things Seniors Would Have Done Differently If They Only Knew Then What They Know Now!