Presidential German Shepherd removed from White House after several biting incidents

U.S. President Joe Bidens pupp is out of the White House after reports he has bitten several staff members.

“Commander” is a two-year-old German Shepherd who has reportedly bitten eleven people, but that number is rumoured to be much higher.

Last week, “Commander” bit a Secret Service staffer who needed on-scene medical attention.

One person from an earlier incident required hospital treatment.

A statement for the Biden’s said, “The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions. Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

It’s not the first dog the Bidens have had issues with.

In 2021, their other German Shepherd “Major” was involved in biting incidents. He eventually went to live with family friends.

