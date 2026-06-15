Most People Think They're Pretty Average Looking... And That's Probably a Good Thing

If you've ever looked in the mirror and thought, "Not bad," congratulations. You're apparently part of the majority.

A new online poll asked people to rate their attractiveness on a scale from one to ten, and despite the internet being home to unlimited confidence and filtered selfies, most people gave themselves fairly modest scores.

Just 2% of respondents rated themselves a perfect 10 out of 10.

Meanwhile, 3% said they were a one, proving that self-esteem remains a work in progress for some folks.

Here's how the rest of the scores broke down:

3% rated themselves a 1

8% chose a 2 or 3

30% landed at a 4 or 5

47% rated themselves a 6 or 7

8% gave themselves an 8 or 9

2% claimed the elusive 10

In other words, most people think they're somewhere between "pretty good" and "I'd look better if I got more sleep."

Some of the comments were refreshingly honest.

One person said, "Conventionally, I'm probably a 2 or 3. But in my boyfriend's eyes, I'm a 10."

Another admitted their score depends entirely on how much effort they've put in and whether they've slept recently, putting themselves anywhere between a 4 and a 9.

One respondent summed up middle age perfectly: "I'm a 5 who can occasionally be a 6, and I probably peaked at a 7 once or twice."

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And perhaps the most relatable comment came from someone who said, "The universe keeps me balanced. I lost 60 pounds and went bald at the same time."

The survey didn't ask people to provide photos, which is probably for the best. Especially for the 2% who crowned themselves perfect 10s.