Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Second Baby Plus A Sit Down With Oprah!

First comes a baby announcement, and now an interview with Oprah Winfrey!

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the couple revealed, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” Their baby will be the younger sibling to Archie Harrison, the couple’s firstborn who turns 2 on May 6.

And now this!

Oprah, who is a neighbour of the royal couple and who also attended their wedding will be chatting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a new interview.

The interview will cover everything with Meghan from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropy and more. Later in the sit down, Oprah and Meghan will be joined by Prince Harry.

They’ll talk about their recent move to the US and their future hopes and dreams. Oprah has spoken highly of Meghan in the past. The 90-minute special will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7.