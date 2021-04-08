Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Film Will Be About The Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have revealed what their first film project for the streaming service will be: Heart of Invictus, a documentary series about Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.

The documentary will follow a group of international Games athletes as they prepare to compete in their respective events in 2022 in The Hague.

Each competitor is a former military service person who has endured a life-altering injury or trauma.

Harry has been very involved in these games since they began. No release date has been given yet.

Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes.

Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors as they prepare for 2022’s games. pic.twitter.com/yM7t2qdBsw

— Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2021