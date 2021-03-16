Prince Philip Out Of Hospital

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left a London hospital early Tuesday after heart surgery and 28 days of treatment, making this his longest stay in the hospital.

Philip was first taken to the central London hospital on Feb. 16 as “a precautionary measure,” and was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, where he had a “successful” heart operation.

His sickness is not connected to coronavirus, and both he and the queen received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

Philip will turn 100-years-old in June.