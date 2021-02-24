Prince Philips Remains In Hospital

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, has an infection and will remain in hospital ‘for several days’

Prince Philip is currently being treated for an infection and is not expected to leave the hospital for several days, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace.

The 99-year-old is “comfortable and responding to treatment,” the palace said, according to a BBC report.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Feb. 16 after “feeling unwell.”

A spokesperson for the family said his admission is “a precautionary measure,” and the senior royal’s doctor said he is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.