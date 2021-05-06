Prince William And Kate Launch A YouTube Channel
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced a new media platform in a video message to their social media channels.
The message started with “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!”
The video continues with a series of flash shots of royal engagements over the years. The Duke and Duchess have been releasing videos recently including posting one to make their 10th wedding anniversary!
We’re now on @YouTube!
Subscribe: https://t.co/nRQZXPRtuT pic.twitter.com/1rHJK8dhRy
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2021