Prince William And Kate Launch A YouTube Channel

The Royals are so cool!

By Dirt/Divas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced a new media platform in a video message to their social media channels.

 

The message started with “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!”

 

The video continues with a series of flash shots of royal engagements over the years. The Duke and Duchess have been releasing videos recently including posting one to make their 10th wedding anniversary!

 

