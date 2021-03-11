Prince William Speaks Out After Oprah Interview With Meghan And Harry

Prince William has said the royals are ‘very much not a racist family’ as he addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims for the first time. The Duke of Cambridge was also asked if he had spoken to his brother since the interview.

He replied: ‘No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.’ He made the comments while touring School21 in Stratford, east London, with the Duchess of Cambridge.

During Sunday night’s interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry alleged, but would not name names, that members of the royal family were concerned about how dark baby Archie would be when born.

Meghan told Oprah: ‘In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.’

A few days after the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the Queen calling the allegations ‘concerning’.