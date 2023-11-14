Prince’s Puffy ‘Purple Rain’ Shirt Going Up For Auction!

A massive Prince Auction is happening right now. This is a chance for fans to get their hands on some iconic items…

The collection includes more than 200 items for sale. The collection was assembled by a French collector who initially hoped to open a museum celebrating the musician but later scrapped the plan, according to RR Auction of Boston, which is overseeing the sale.

One of the highlights of the auction is a white ruffled shirt worn by Prince during his 1985 American Music Awards performance of the song “Purple Rain.”

The auction house estimated its value at $15,000.

Also up for auction is the outfit Prince wore from “Under the Cherry Moon,” a 1986 film starring Prince that also marked his debut as a director. The auction house placed an estimated value on the outfit of $45,000.

Other items up for bid include a pair of high-heeled blue boots from the Act I Tour valued at $20,000; a custom-made gold stage outfit with love symbols estimated at $10,000 and a blue Schecter ‘Cloud’ Guitar played by Prince, valued at $4,000; and a chain hat.

In addition to fashion, this auction includes original Polaroid photographs, master tapes of hit albums, and official documentation about his films and music videos.

Bidding for the auction closes Thursday.