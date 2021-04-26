Listen Live

Prop Axe From The Shining Is On Sale For $62,000

This would make a cool Christmas present!

By Dirt/Divas

The axe is one of many made for the film and seems to have been used the most as Jack Torrance chases his family around the estate they’re staying at.

 

 

The 35-inch polyfoam axe is being sold by Paul Fraser Collectibles with a signed photo of Nicholson from the movie.

The dealer’s website says, “This prop stunt axe was substituted for the original wooden axe as a safety measure and for ease of use during filming.  It would have been used in long shots and when two or more characters were on screen.”

 

 

