Prosecco Popsicle Moulds Are Here To Make Our Summer Even Better!

Called ‘Sophistipops’, these fun moulds let you create four champagne or prosecco popsicles at a time.

Complete with plastic champagne glass stems, the ice lollies perfectly replicate a glass of bubbly.

All you have to do is fill the moulds with your drink of choice, then insert the plastic stems and place them in the freezer.

After a couple of hours, remove the moulds and gently pull on the stem to retrieve your Sophistipop. The moulds can be filled with any drink or cocktail of your choice whether it is alcoholic or not.