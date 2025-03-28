Are You Pumping Gas Wrong? Here’s What Actually Matters

A viral TikTok video claims we’ve all been pumping gas the wrong way—but how much of it is true? Let’s break it down.

🚗 1. Fill Up in the Morning or at Night

Claim: Gas expands in heat, so you get more for your money when it’s cooler.

✅ Mostly a myth – Underground storage keeps gas at a steady temperature, so the difference is barely noticeable.

⛽ 2. Pump Gas at the Slowest Setting

Claim: Fast pumping creates vapor that gets sucked back into the pump.

✅ Technically true – But the difference is just pennies, so it’s not worth the extra time.

🛢️ 3. Don’t Wait Until Your Tank Is Empty

Claim: More air in the tank makes gas evaporate faster.

❌ False – The real reason to avoid an empty tank is that it stirs up sediment, which can clog filters over time.

🚛 4. Avoid Pumping When a Tanker Truck Is There

Claim: Filling station tanks stir up sediment when refilled, which could end up in your gas.

✅ Partially true – Gas stations do have filters, so it’s not a huge risk, but if you want to be extra cautious, try a different station.

Bottom Line?

Most of these hacks won’t save you much money, but keeping your tank at least half full and avoiding gas station tank refills might be worth it! 🚗💨