The Most Popular Road Trip Snacks!

It’s not the destination that matters most — more than two-thirds of people believe snacks can make or break a road trip.

A new poll of 2,005 adults revealed that aspects like the snacks, the company and the stops along the way are some of the most important parts of a road trip.

If given the choice, people would rather drive than fly or take a train.

This survey found that seven in 10 people agree that road trips give them a hall pass to eat as many snacks as they’d like.

Respondents say it’s ideal to stop every three hours for snacks.

TOP SEVEN ROAD TRIP SNACKS