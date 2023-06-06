The Most Popular Road Trip Snacks!
Bulk barn stop is a must!
It’s not the destination that matters most — more than two-thirds of people believe snacks can make or break a road trip.
A new poll of 2,005 adults revealed that aspects like the snacks, the company and the stops along the way are some of the most important parts of a road trip.
If given the choice, people would rather drive than fly or take a train.
This survey found that seven in 10 people agree that road trips give them a hall pass to eat as many snacks as they’d like.
Respondents say it’s ideal to stop every three hours for snacks.
TOP SEVEN ROAD TRIP SNACKS
- Chips – 47%
- Chocolate – 47%
- Cookies – 44%
- Nuts/seeds – 43%
- Candy – 42%
- Fresh/processed fruit – 40%
- Granola bars – 38%