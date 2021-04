The pandemic has got everyone adopting pets, and now it’s created a whole new business:

Puppy Nannies. They’re kinda like Uber drivers for your new fur-baby. A lot of new pet-parents have to get ‘em from breeders and shelters that aren’t near them- and travel isn’t exactly easy for everyone – so the ‘puppy nannies’ deliver them to you.

Not a bad way to make 500-bucks plus airfare or driving expenses!

