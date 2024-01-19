Listen Live

Putting booties on your doggies footies isn’t necessary

By Dirt/Divas

Before putting those cute booties on your dog when heading for a walk, stop and think, “Do I really have to do this?”

We’ve all seen dogs wearing these boots, and depending on who you are, you think they look cute, stupid, or have a good laugh.

A veterinarian in the UK is telling dog owners that the booties on pooches’ paws during colder months are unnecessary and uncomfortable for them.

In an interview with Metro.UK, Dr Anna Foreman says, “These boots are prone to causing a dog distress, are easily lost, and are unnecessary in most cases.”

‘As long as owners wash and dry their dog’s paws thoroughly after a walk, there is no real need for outdoor boots.” she added.

Dogs already have a natural defence against the elements: their pads.

“These hard, leathery “soles” prevent injury to the softer skin surrounding and delicate structures underneath,’ she explains.

Image from Pexels by Natalie Minich

Some exceptions warrant using booties, including if the dog is slipping in the wet or snow, if their pads are chapped and sore and if they don’t tolerate being washed.

