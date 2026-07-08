A Quebec Lobster Company Just Had the Ultimate Celebrity Glow-Up 🦞✨

Turns out one of the biggest stars at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding wasn't wearing sequins...

It was lobster. Canadian lobster.

A seafood company from Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec, says it had no clue its lobster was being served at the couple's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden until after the event.

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Employees later spotted photos showing boxes of their frozen lobster meat being delivered to the venue and realized, "Hey... that's ours!"

The president of Pêcheries LéoMar says the company only found out after the wedding and has been flooded with interest ever since, with customers reaching out to ask about the now-famous lobster.

The company ships seafood all over the world and says its products have been served at plenty of upscale events before, but finding out they made the menu at one of the most talked-about weddings of the year was something special.

Let's be honest... if Taylor Swift serves your lobster, that's better advertising than any commercial money can buy.

Some businesses dream of getting a celebrity endorsement. This one accidentally got invited to the wedding buffet.

And somewhere in Quebec, a lobster is telling all the other seafood...

"I was at Taylor's wedding." 🦞🎤