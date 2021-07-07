According to cinch.com we think we’re pretty decent cooks.

A survey asked people to rate their cooking skills on a scale from 1 to 10. The average person says they’re a 6.8 . . . 7 for women, and 6.5 for men.

The poll also found 37% of us believe in the “five-second rule,” and almost a third of us have used it while cooking. 31% have dropped food on the ground and then used it in a meal anyway.

Here are ten more stats on our questionable cooking habits . . .

1. 65% of us like to eyeball it instead of using measuring cups.

2. 58% don’t usually follow a recipe.

3. 41% have used a spoon to taste something and then kept using it to mix.

4. 38% use dull kitchen knives, which are more dangerous than sharp ones.

5. 34% rinse chicken in the sink, which isn’t necessary and is actually LESS sanitary.

6. 26% of us don’t rinse fruits and vegetables.

7. 23% of people have cooked a full meal while drunk, or on drugs.

8. 15% of people don’t wash their hands while cooking.

9. 14% will use the same cutting board for raw meat, and then vegetables.

10. 8% of us burn things on purpose because we like the taste.