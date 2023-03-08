Questions People Rarely Answer Honestly!

Could you imagine if we answered every question honestly? The truth is, when someone asks a general question, they are usually looking for a quick response and not a full-on conversation about your life.

Here are the questions that we usually don’t answer honestly!

When someone asks you, “how are you?” You reply “I’m fine,” when you’re not!

Have you read the terms and conditions? We always say “yes”- but we never do!

If someone were to ask you, “are you lonely?” Who’s going to say, “yes, I am?” That’s just awkward for everyone!

Who farted? Are you going to say, “It was me?”

Let’s be honest, no one is ever honest about being asked how much they weigh.

Is there a right answer when asked “Are you mad at me?” If you say “no,” you have avoided a potential fight. If you say, “yes,” you’re about to get into a fight.

No officer, I have no idea how fast I was going.