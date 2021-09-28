R. Kelly Could Be In Jail For 20 Years!

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is convicted of luring women and underage girls for sex!

A jury in New York City has found R.Kelly guilty of sex trafficking and kidnapping.

The R&B singer, who managed to dodge child exploitation charges for years, was convicted of sexually abusing women, girls, and boys for decades. His lawyer says the ‘victims’ were willing participants who turned on him when his money ran out.

The 54-year-old will be sentenced in May and could get decades in federal prison. He still faces additional charges in Chicago and Minnesota.