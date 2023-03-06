Listen Live

Rachael Ray Will End Her Talk Show After 17 Years!

“It’s Time for me to Move On”

By Dirt/Divas

The show will end after its current season, according to the new release. Ray said that with the program coming to an end, she plans to redirect her efforts to her newly-launched production company, Free Food Studios.

You’re making these 7 dangerous cooking mistakes

The talk show debuted in September 2006 to “immediate rating success,” according to the release. The program was nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys and won Outstanding Talk Show three times.

The show featured cooking segments and celebrity interviews, with Ray inviting guests including John McCain, Lindsay Lohan, and Bill Clinton into the kitchen.

Not to mention her catchphrase “Yummers.”

