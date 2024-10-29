Could You Stomach Rachel Green’s Infamous Trifle? HelloFresh Puts It to the Test

HelloFresh is helping “Friends” fans recreate one of the most iconic (and cringeworthy) moments from the series’ Thanksgiving episodes.

The meal kit company is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to celebrate Friends’ 30th anniversary by bringing Rachel Green’s notorious trifle to life – custard, jam, beef, and all!

If you’ve ever seen Season 6, Episode 9 of Friends – “The One Where Ross Got High” – you’ll remember Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) accidentally layering her trifle with savoury ingredients, sparking Ross’s disgusted exclamation that it “tastes like feet!” But as Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) insisted, it had all the essentials: “Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!”

How It Works: A Clever Twist on a Disastrous Dish

HelloFresh has designed this limited-edition meal kit to give fans a taste of Rachel’s infamous trifle, but with a twist that prevents the dish from being a culinary catastrophe.

The kit includes a specially designed trifle dish featuring a centre divider, so diners can keep their shepherd’s pie and classic English trifle separate… or try Joey’s combo if they dare!

Each kit has step-by-step recipe cards to make two crowd-pleasers: a beef shepherd’s pie and a traditional English trifle. You’ll also get a Friends-themed apron for the ultimate throwback touch.

Where to Buy Rachel’s Trifle Kit

The kits serve six and will be available to order starting at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, November 4, through HelloFreshFriendsTrifle.com for $34.99 with free shipping.

A limited quantity of kits will be released each day through November 7, and orders are on a first-come, first-served basis. The trifle dish will be shipped separately, but the food will arrive the week of November 11, just in time for Thanksgiving!

So, if you’re ready to relive the laughs and test your taste buds, get your hands on one of these kits before they sell out. After all, as Joey might say, “What’s not to like?”