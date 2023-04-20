Rachel McAdams’s New Photoshoot Shows Armpit Hair and People Can’t Handle It

Rachel is out there promoting her latest project Are You There God?, and a photoshoot and interview was published by Bustle showing the Canadian star with minimal retouching and armpit hair on full display…

For Bustle’s photo shoot, April cover star #RachelMcAdams requested the images be edited as *minimally* as possible.



“I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth.”https://t.co/cyBc43l3kW pic.twitter.com/Nqao17Sima — Bustle (@bustle) April 18, 2023

In the accompanying interview, McAdams spoke about her decision to show certain aspects of her current body, which comes after giving birth to two children. She notes that she wanted to offer up a more realistic take on body image…

Rachel McAdams by Mark Seliger 📸 pic.twitter.com/l9LKMgy0hN — Bustle (@bustle) April 18, 2023

WHAT IS OUR OBSESSION WITH ARMPIT HAIR?

In the 1920s, the new fashion for sleeveless tops and short dresses meant that the legs and armpits of American women were now visible in social situations, and advertisers seized the opportunity to encourage women to shave their legs and their armpits.

The Benefits of Your Armpit Hair!



Armpit hair protects your Skin

According to a 2011 study in the International Journal of Trichology, body hair protects the body against trauma. In the case of your underarms, it helps reduce skin-on-skin friction when you swing your arms as you walk or run. Armpit hair can save you from unnecessary chafing, irritation, or even heat rash, which can happen when sweat and abrasion mix.

Armpit hair Can help you attract a mate

underarm hair acts as an innate diffuser for your natural scent, helping you spread your musk.

via GIPHY

It’s considered a Power Move…

Throughout living history, growing out armpit hair has been used by powerful women as a way to demonstrate a courageous disregard for societal norms.