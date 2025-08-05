A Radioactive Wasp Nest Was Found in South Carolina — So, That’s Comforting 🐝☢️

Nothing says “totally fine, don’t panic” quite like the words radioactive wasp nest. But that’s exactly what officials just found in South Carolina, and no, this isn’t the start of a Marvel movie (probably).

The U.S. Department of Energy says the discovery was made on July 3rd near the Savannah River Site — a former Cold War-era nuclear facility just across the border from Augusta, Georgia. Back in the day, this place was busy making plutonium for military use. Now? Apparently, it’s cranking out mutant real estate for wasps.

Tests showed the nest had a “moderate” amount of leftover radiation from the site’s nuclear past — clocking in at 100,000 D.P.M. (disintegrations per minute), which scientists call “moderately high,” but “nowhere near Chernobyl.” Which is… comforting? Sort of?

The good news: no actual wasps were found in the nest.

The bad news: either they died off, or they’re now a swarm of giant glowing super-wasps training for their villain origin story somewhere out there in the woods.

Officials have since sprayed the nest, removed it, and treated it as nuclear waste. So if you see a wasp in sunglasses with a suspicious glow, maybe just… give it space.