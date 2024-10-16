Rainbow Brite Returns: New Film and TV Series for a New Generation

Get ready for a blast of 80s nostalgia as Rainbow Brite and her trusty horse Starlite are making a comeback! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the beloved brand, a new film and TV series are in development, aiming to introduce Rainbow Brite to a whole new generation.

A Film That Shines Across Generations

Plot details are still under wraps, but a feature film in the works is said to appeal to a broad audience, hitting all four quadrants—kids, teens, adults, and families. The project has some heavy-hitting producers behind it, including Neal Moritz (known for Goosebumps) and Toby Ascher (producer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2), ensuring that the magic of Rainbow Brite will shine brightly on the big screen.

A TV Series with a Modern Twist

Not stopping at the film, Rainbow Brite is also getting a TV reboot.

The series is being redeveloped with a more contemporary spin to attract today's young viewers while keeping the classic charm that fans know and love.

Whether you grew up with Rainbow Brite or are discovering her for the first time, this new series is set to deliver a colourful adventure for everyone.

Crayola and Hallmark Revive a Classic

is managing the consumer products for this reimagined franchise. Expect to see a range of Rainbow Brite-inspired toys, clothes, and other merchandise hitting the shelves as Crayola helps bring this iconic 80s character back into the spotlight.

Originally launched in 1984 as a 2D animated series by LA’s DIC Enterprises, Rainbow Brite quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. The brand expanded with toys from Mattel and even made it to the big screen in 1985, grossing US$5 million at the domestic box office. In 2014, Hallmark also revisited the franchise with a three-part animated series on their streaming platform, Feeln.

With the 40th anniversary of Rainbow Brite, fans can expect a colourful revival that blends nostalgia with fresh, modern-day appeal. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her world, there’s a rainbow of excitement on the horizon!