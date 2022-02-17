Listen Live

Random Acts Of Kindness, Because It’s Very Much Needed Right Now!

Just Because!

By Kool Mornings

I always tell my kids that it takes more energy to be mean than kind!

 

 

Here are 10 Random Acts of Kindness anyone can do: 

1. Let someone cut in front of you in line.
2. Give an unexpected compliment.
3. Pick up a piece of litter on the street and throw it out.
4. Write a thank you note.
5. Smile at someone who looks sad.
6. Become an organ donor.
7. Compliment a colleague to your boss.
8. Scrape the ice off a neighbour’s windshield after you’ve finished doing yours.
9. Make a double batch of the cookies you’re baking and bring some next door.
10. Forgive someone who has wronged you.

