Random Acts Of Kindness, Because It’s Very Much Needed Right Now!

I always tell my kids that it takes more energy to be mean than kind!

Here are 10 Random Acts of Kindness anyone can do:

1. Let someone cut in front of you in line.

2. Give an unexpected compliment.

3. Pick up a piece of litter on the street and throw it out.

4. Write a thank you note.

5. Smile at someone who looks sad.

6. Become an organ donor.

7. Compliment a colleague to your boss.

8. Scrape the ice off a neighbour’s windshield after you’ve finished doing yours.

9. Make a double batch of the cookies you’re baking and bring some next door.

10. Forgive someone who has wronged you.