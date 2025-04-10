Raptors fan makes half-court shot in Toronto to win season tickets

What a night at Scotiabank Arena! My husband and I were lucky enough to be at the Raptors game last night—final home game of the season—and we just happened to be sitting right next to the guy who hit that insane half-court shot during halftime.

@tsn A RAPTORS FAN HIT A HALF-COURT SHOT TO WIN SEASON TICKETS 💸 (via @Raptors) ♬ original sound - TSN

Yep, that guy was Liam, and let me tell you, he was as cool and humble as they come.

After his jaw-dropping shot, we chatted with him for a few minutes, and he told us he had actually “practised for a bit on Sunday.” Casual, right? Just out here manifesting season tickets with a little Sunday shooting.

Honestly, the whole arena went wild when that ball went in. He took a victory lap around the court while the Raptors dancers and ambassadors swarmed him—it was electric.

Liam had earned his shot at glory by winning a layup contest the weekend before, courtesy of Tangerine Bank. That win gave him the chance to walk out under the lights, center court, in front of thousands of fans. One shot. One chance. And he nailed it.

Social media lit up with reactions, calling it “a crazy shot,” and even comparing it (jokingly, of course) to Kawhi’s legendary buzzer-beater in 2019. One fan wrote, “Get this guy a contract!” and honestly, we were thinking the same thing. That confidence, that moment—it was unforgettable.

Oh, and the good news didn’t stop there. The Raptors closed out the night with a dominant 126–96 win over the Charlotte Hornets. While the season may not have ended with a playoff run, it sure ended with a bang.

Next up, the team heads to Dallas to take on the Mavericks this Friday. Let’s go, Raptors!