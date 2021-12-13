Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet Creates New Scholarship at U of T

Today, Raptors point guard, Fred VanVleet, announced The Fred VanVleet Scholarship at Rotman Commerce program at the University of Toronto. VanVleet says in a video release that this scholarship will help some students “who may be underserved or underprivileged in certain communities and aspects.” He explains “there’s a selection process for scholarships and sometimes that counts people out” and that this scholarship will “shine a light on those who may have not gotten the proper opportunity.”

The Fred VanVleet Scholarship is to be awarded to an incoming domestic Black student or Indigenous student based on financial need. Preference will be given to a student with an interest in the Management specialist. Academic merit will also be considered.

Mentorship

In addition to the financial support, Fred VanVleet is also committed to mentoring the selected recipient. VanVleet says mentorship is important and he knows “how important it is having someone in your corner.” He would “love for the scholarship being a catalyst to start a young person’s career.”

To be considered for the award, students must first apply to Rotman Commerce and then complete the Awards Profile by logging into join.utoronto.ca and following the Awards Profile link.

Value: Tuition plus $1000 stipend for books each year:

Year 1: $7,100

Year 2: $16,900

Year 3: $16,900

Year 4: $16,900

Excited to announce the Fred VanVleet Scholarship at Rotman Commerce program at the University of Toronto. Apply today at : https://t.co/05MXTm5UnQ pic.twitter.com/A5Y8dNBmuQ — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) December 13, 2021

Image: Toronto Raptors/ Twitter