Rats With Tiny Backpacks Are Being Trained To Save Lives!

Rats may finally have a place in this world.

There’s a Belgian non-profit that trains animals to save lives and is now training rats with small specialized backpacks to help emergency crews search for survivors in the event of building collapses.

Rescue rats trained to search for disaster survivorshttps://t.co/yt87xF3hnH — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) October 25, 2022

According to researchers on the project, their small size and excellent smell, plus their adventurous spirit make them the perfect animal to help in such disasters.

The behavioural research scientist and leader of the project say, “Rats are typically quite curious and like to explore – and that is key for search and rescue.”

The rats aren’t quite ready for rescue yet but are currently being trained to help out humans in the future.