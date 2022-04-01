Razzies Rescind ‘Award’ Poking Fun at Bruce Willis

It was announced by Bruce’s family earlier this week that the actor had a medical condition!

While we don’t usually think of the Razzies as a classy establishment, they did the right thing Thursday by rescinding the satirical award they had created poking fun at Bruce Willis.

They created a special category for Bruce Willis this year, nominating him eight times for “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie,” for each of his movies. According to reports, Willis made a lot of movies in 2021.

Razzie co-founders Mo Murphy and John Wilson put out a statement, “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, skewer what they consider Hollywood’s worst films and performances on the eve of the Oscars ceremony each year.

Earlier this week Bruce’s family announced that he was suffering from Aphasia. Aphasia’s symptoms vary widely and can affect speech, comprehension and reading ability, said Brenda Rapp, a professor of cognitive science at Johns Hopkins University

Several people who worked with BRUCE WILLIS over the last few years have sadly noticed his decline. There are stories of him misfiring his weapon and not understanding his lines.