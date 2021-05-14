‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Cancels Taping Of Show Due To Covid-19

HBO says there will be no new show of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Maher is totally vaccinated but tested asymptomatic during daily testing as part of their health and safety protocols.

No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time.

Real-Time with Bill Maher, which is in its 19th season on HBO, was the first major show to bring back a small live audience in September after a Covid break and a number of episodes filmed in Maher’s backyard.