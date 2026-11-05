Reality TV Fans Are Getting Their Own Comic-Con in Toronto! 🍷💅

If you love The Real Housewives, Below Deck, or watching rich people argue over absolutely NOTHING, this one's for you!

Reality TV fans are getting their very own version of Comic-Con, and it's coming to Toronto!

It's called Hayu FanFest, and it's making its Canadian debut on Saturday, March 20th, 2027!

After sold-out events in London and Sydney, Toronto is next!

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Fans will get the chance to meet their favourite reality TV stars, attend live interviews and panels, take photos with cast members and buy exclusive merchandise.

Basically, it's Comic-Con, but instead of superheroes, you get Housewives with Botox, designer handbags and 20-year-old grudges!

And instead of people fighting over who has the best superpowers, they'll be fighting over who wasn't invited to brunch!

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but fans can sign up for updates at fanfest.hayu.com.

Personally, I'd pay extra for a VIP ticket if it included someone dramatically throwing a glass of wine and screaming, "YOU DON'T KNOW ME!"