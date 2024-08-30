The Evolution of Reality TV: What We Loved Then and What We’re Hooked on Now

Reality TV has been a staple of our viewing habits for decades, serving up everything from high-stakes game shows to drama-filled competitions.

But as the times have changed, so have our favourite shows. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit the top reality TV shows that once ruled the airwaves and see what’s captivating audiences today.

Flashback to the Favourites

Back in the day, the top reality TV shows that had us glued to our screens were an eclectic mix. Who can forget the tension of “Deal or No Deal”, which was the favourite of 30% of viewers? Then there was the wild drama of “The Jerry Springer Show” with 26% of the votes, and the family chaos of “Wife Swap”, which tied at 24% with the nerve-wracking stunts of “Fear Factor.” Rounding out the list was “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”, a show that made 23% of us question our basic knowledge.

Different generations have different TV nostalgia. Millennials still have a soft spot for MTV Cribs, while Gen Z misses the drama of “America's Next Top Model” and the wild parties of “Jersey Shore.”

Changing Viewing Habits

Times have certainly changed, and so have our viewing habits. According to a recent poll, more than three-quarters of people now prefer to mix things up by rotating between different shows rather than sticking to just one. And it’s no surprise that 59% would rather stream their content than watch it live on cable—because, honestly, who has time for commercials?

Binge-watching is now the name of the game, with 64% of respondents admitting they’d rather devour an entire season in one go than wait for weekly episodes. And let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to escape reality by diving headfirst into their favourite reality TV show?

RELATED: What Kind Of People Are Interested In Doing Reality TV?

The New Generation of Reality TV Favourites

When it comes to the reality shows we can’t get enough of today, “America’s Got Talent” takes the crown with a whopping 42% of viewers tuning in for the performances. “American Idol” and “Family Feud” follow close behind with 33% and 31% of the votes, respectively.

Other top contenders include “Catfish” (29%), the “90 Day Fiancé” series (28%), “Hell’s Kitchen” (27%), and “The Voice” (27%). Whether it’s the high-stakes negotiations of “Shark Tank” (25%), the hilarious antics of “Impractical Jokers” (22%), or the courtroom drama of “Judge Judy” (21%), today’s reality TV shows offer something for everyone.

And let’s not forget the quirky competition that is “The Masked Singer,” which has 21% of us guessing which celebrity is behind the mask each week.

Want to Be a Reality TV Star?

Interestingly, more than two in five people polled expressed a desire to be a participant in their favourite reality TV show. Imagine yourself on Family Feud, Big Brother, or even Survivor. Whether it’s showcasing a talent on America’s Got Talent or trying your luck on Deal or No Deal, the dream of being a reality TV star is alive and well.

Reality TV has come a long way, and while the shows have evolved, one thing remains the same: we love a good dose of unscripted drama, competition, and entertainment. What’s your favourite reality TV show, past or present?