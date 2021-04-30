Listen Live

Reality TV Star, Josh Duggar Arrested In Arkansas

He is one of the 19 kids and counting!

By Dirt/Divas

According to reports Josh was arrested by police on Thursday and held without bail.

 

Josh is the oldest Duggar and is married to Anna, who is currently expecting their seventh child.

This isn’t the first legal issue for Duggar. According to TMZ, his office at an Arkansas car dealership was raided by Homeland Security agents in November of 2019.

 

No details have been given as to why he was arrested.

 

