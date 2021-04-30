Reality TV Star, Josh Duggar Arrested In Arkansas
He is one of the 19 kids and counting!
According to reports Josh was arrested by police on Thursday and held without bail.
Josh is the oldest Duggar and is married to Anna, who is currently expecting their seventh child.
This isn’t the first legal issue for Duggar. According to TMZ, his office at an Arkansas car dealership was raided by Homeland Security agents in November of 2019.
No details have been given as to why he was arrested.
It’s a GIRL!!!!!
🎀
We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall! pic.twitter.com/sFokoh6TBH
— Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) April 24, 2021