‘Recession Nails’ Are the Money-Saving Manicure Hack We All Needed 💅

Treating yourself to a salon manicure is a vibe, but let’s be honest—nails aren’t cheap. If you’re watching your spending but still want to feel a little glam, recession nails might be your new best friend.

The term, recently spotlighted by Real Simple, refers to any manicure that either costs less up front or helps you stretch the time between salon visits. Translation? Your nails stay cute, and your wallet stays chill.

RELATED: Restaurant Hires Someone With Gorgeous Hands To Feed Grapes To People!

Here’s how to master the recession nails trend:

💅 Go Natural

The easiest, cheapest, and lowest-maintenance option: embrace your natural nails. Keep them trimmed, tidy, and maybe throw on a clear coat. It’s minimalist chic—and totally on trend with the “clean girl” aesthetic.

💅 Press-Ons to the Rescue

Need nails now? Press-ons have come a long way since your junior high dance. They’re cheap, fast, and perfect in a pinch. Keep a set on hand for last-minute events or self-care emergencies.

💅 DIY Manicure Station

Invest once, save forever. Pick up a few tools and polishes and become your nail tech. It might take a bit of practice, but your future self (and bank account) will thank you.

💅 Salon Hacks to Save 💸

Still want that professional pampering? You don’t have to give it up—just be strategic.

Schedule fill-ins : If you wear acrylics or gel extensions, skip the full set and book a fill. It’s faster, cheaper, and still looks fresh.

: If you wear acrylics or gel extensions, skip the full set and book a fill. It’s faster, cheaper, and still looks fresh. Go gel or powder : It costs more up front, but these options last longer with less chipping, meaning fewer touch-ups.

: It costs more up front, but these options last longer with less chipping, meaning fewer touch-ups. Pick a nude polish: Grown-out neon pink? Obvious. Grown-out nude? Still polished. Neutral tones grow out gracefully and buy you more time between visits.

💅 Keep ’Em Short

Short nails are low-key having a moment. They’re easier to maintain, chip less, and totally fit the minimalist trend. Plus, you can still rock a glossy coat or soft shimmer and feel put-together without the upkeep.

In short (pun intended), recession nails are all about looking polished without breaking the bank. Beauty doesn’t have to cost a fortune—and your nails can serve, recession or not.