RECIPE: Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Bananas With A Twist

This recipe, courtesy of The Washington Post is a classic frozen treat that’s pretty healthy and easy to make! It can be a great alternative to a popsicle or ice cream. Chocolate-dipped frozen bananas can become even more delicious with some tahini and sesame seeds. Try it with the kids and enjoy!

3 medium ripe, firm bananas

1/4 cup tahini

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons cold water, plus more as needed

6 ounces dark chocolate (60 to 70 percent cocoa solids), chopped

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Line a small tray or shallow pan with wax paper. Peel the bananas, then cut each in half crosswise and insert a craft stick into each half. Place the bananas on the lined tray, cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 3 hours.

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey and water, adding more water 1 teaspoon at a time as needed, until the mixture is creamy and has the consistency of pancake batter. Transfer the tahini mixture to a tall, narrow glass or jar. Dip each frozen banana into the tahini mixture to coat about three-quarters of the banana pops, returning each to the lined tray after dipping. Cover and return to the freezer for 1 hour.

Place the sesame seeds in a shallow dish or plate. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler set over gently simmering water, stirring frequently. (You can also melt the chocolate in the microwave on HIGH, in 20- to 30-second bursts, stirring between each burst.) Pour the melted chocolate into a clean tall, narrow glass or jar. Dip each tahini-coated banana into the chocolate, turning it to coat, and immediately sprinkle it with the sesame seeds.

Serve, or freeze until ready to serve.