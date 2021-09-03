‘Red Notice’ Netflix Biggest Movie

Netflix has made some big movies over the last few years, but Red Notice supposedly tops them all, at least in the budget department.

It stars three A-list talents — Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — who all commanded massive paychecks before shooting any of the film’s elaborate effects and action sequences. (Reports online claim the budget is somewhere in the $160-$200 million range.)

So what does all that money buy you? A fun-looking thriller with three extremely good-looking people all chasing each other around the globe.

Johnson is an FBI profiler who reluctantly partners with an art thief (played by Reynolds) to capture another art thief, (Gadot, duh). The trailer promises a lot of action (and a surprising amount of explosions for a film about art heists, who knew old paintings were so flammable?) along with plenty of flirty banter between the three leads.