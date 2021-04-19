Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Is Launching A Makeup Line

People laughed when they put peanut butter with chocolate! Who’s laughing now?

Now, there’s another makeup line that is based on the incredible candy. This time, it’s the colours of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Peeps did a makeup line for Easter!

According to Thrillist, you’ll be able to find them “at Ulta.com, the Hershey’s site, and its two physical stores.”

If you’re hoping to look like a peanut butter cup, this will help you get there. What you’ll get is a limited-edition collection of eye shadow palettes, in six shades including milk chocolate and white chocolate. It also comes with two lip balms, one chocolate, and one peanut butter.

The makeup even comes in a box that looks like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup package. How can you go wrong?