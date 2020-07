Regis passed away on Friday at the age of 88, and officials have released the autopsy findings.

A spokesperson confirmed that Regis suffered a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, due to coronary artery disease and hypertension – high blood pressure.

Regis’s career spanned over 60 years, making him a TV legend for his work on Live and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire in recent years.