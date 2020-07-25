Regis Philbin Has Died At The Age Of 88

Legendary TV host, Regis Philbin has died. His family confirmed Sunday that the man who logged more hours in front of the camera than any other host in history died of natural causes on Friday.

Regis’s career spanned more than 60 years including half a century co-hosting shows with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.

He hosted the very successful and popular “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” when it debuted in 1999 as well as other game shows.

Regis is best known for his work on Live! With Regis and Kelly before he retired at the age of 80 in 2011.

According to the Toronto Sun, “Guinness World Records listed him as having put in more time on camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television – about 17,000 hours.”

Regis began his career in the 1960s with his own local TV show in San Diego.

More on the life and legacy of Regis at barrie360.com