Remembering Chuck Woolery: The Smooth-Talking Game Show Legend

Chuck Woolery, the charismatic host who became a household name through iconic shows like Love Connection and Scrabble, has passed away at the age of 83.

Known for his smooth delivery and charming persona, Woolery left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry before transitioning into a right-wing podcasting career later in life.

A Game Show Icon

Born to entertain, Woolery started his television career hosting the now-iconic Wheel of Fortune when it debuted on NBC in 1975. Although Pat Sajak and Vanna White became synonymous with the show, it was Woolery who first greeted contestants with his signature style.

Woolery truly cemented his place in pop culture history with Love Connection in 1983. For 11 years, he delighted audiences with his matchmaking banter and signature sign-off, “We’ll be back in two and two,” paired with a two-finger gesture. Simultaneously, he hosted Scrabble, juggling two game shows until 1990—a testament to his incredible work ethic.

Other highlights from his illustrious career included hosting Lingo, Greed, and The Chuck Woolery Show. He also had a short stint reviving The Dating Game in the late ’90s and even made a cameo as himself in Melrose Place.

A Legacy of Dedication

In 2007, Woolery was honoured with an induction into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to his decades-long contribution to the genre. He also earned a daytime Emmy nomination in 1978, further solidifying his status as a television legend.

A Life of Faith and Friendship

Woolery spent his final years in Texas with his wife, Kristen, by his side. His podcast co-host and close friend, Mark Young, described him as a “dear friend and brother” and praised his strong faith. “Life will not be the same without him,” Young shared.

Chuck Woolery’s career was filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable TV moments. Whether helping contestants find romance, solving puzzles, or coining catchphrases, Woolery’s charm and quick wit made him a staple of television for generations.

Rest in peace, Chuck—you’ll always be our “2 and 2.”