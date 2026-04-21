Remembering Queen Elizabeth II on What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

Britain’s royal family came together this week to honour the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, marking what would have been her 100th birthday with tributes, memorial plans, and reflections across London.

The day was filled with commemorations led by senior royals, including King Charles III, who described his mother as “steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served” in a televised message remembering her extraordinary reign.

A nation remembers its longest-serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, was born on April 21, 1926 and ruled for more than 70 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 96. Her influence, leadership, and public service continue to shape how she is remembered across the UK and around the world.

On what would have been her centenary, the royal family marked the occasion with events across London, including visits, exhibitions, and the unveiling of long-term plans for a national memorial.

Royal tributes across London

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the British Museum to view designs for a new memorial dedicated to the late Queen. The proposed site in St. James’s Park will feature landscaped spaces, statues of Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and a striking glass “unity bridge” symbolizing her legacy.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne officially opened the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent’s Park, adding another permanent tribute in her honour.

Other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, also took part in commemorations, reflecting on the Queen’s lasting impact on public life.

“A life well lived and a legacy of hope”

In his tribute, King Charles spoke emotionally about his mother’s lifelong dedication to duty, recalling her early broadcasts during the Second World War and her belief in service to others.

He also reflected on how she is remembered by many for both historic moments and personal gestures, from national milestones to lighter memories, including her famously warm sense of humour and connection with the public.

Charles encouraged people to see the anniversary not only as a moment of remembrance, but also as an inspiration to continue her legacy of service and optimism.

Memorials, exhibitions, and global tributes

Alongside physical memorial plans, a new digital archive has been launched allowing people around the world to share memories of the Queen and connect them to places and events tied to her reign.

Commemorative stamps and coins have also been released, and Buckingham Palace is hosting a major exhibition showcasing her iconic fashion, offering the largest public display of her wardrobe to date.

A newly created charity, the Queen Elizabeth Trust, has also been established to continue her legacy by supporting community spaces and local initiatives across the UK.

A legacy that continues

As London marks the centenary of a monarch who defined an era, the message from the royal family is clear: Queen Elizabeth II’s influence continues far beyond her reign.

From memorial gardens to global tributes, her life is being remembered not just in history books, but in living, evolving projects meant to reflect the values she stood for — duty, service, and stability in a changing world.