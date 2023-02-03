Reports Claim That Lisa Marie Presley Was on Opioids and weight loss meds before her death

According to reports, the only daughter of Elvis had dropped 40 plus pounds in recent weeks.

In the lead-up to her final red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Lisa Marie reportedly lost “40 to 50 pounds.” Sources also tell TMZ that the singer was taking opioids again.

Extra reports interviewing before the awards show and noticing that she looks unsteady and grasped the arm of Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father — while speaking with host Billy Bush.

Bush said that he noticed something wasn’t right during their conversation.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Lisa Marie had taken out multiple life insurance policies that may be worth upwards of $35 million.

Before Lisa Marie’s death, her mother Priscilla had filed papers with the courts regarding her daughters living will. It’s said that Lisa Maria was blowing through millions and was in debt and owed the IRS $2.5 million.