Listen Live

RESEARCHERS SAY THE BEST TIME OF THE DAY IS 5:00, AND ALSO THE WORST

It's five o'clock somewhere!

By Kool Mornings

Saying it’s the “dawn of a new day” is sort of a freeing, hopeful expression, but let’s be honest, for a lot of people, the WORST part of the day is their first conscious moment:  Right when the alarm clock goes off.

Now science is backing that up.  There’s a new study out, where researchers say they’ve found that 5:00 A.M. is officially the worst time of the day, based on mood, circadian clock, and other factors.

The Best Times To Drink Coffee!

And 5:00 P.M. is the BEST time of the day, which makes sense because that’s when a lot of people are leaving work.  But interestingly, this wasn’t directly tied to waking up and clocking out.

They say people experience their lowest mood at 5:00 A.M., regardless of when they wake up, and they’re the cheeriest at 5:00 P.M., no matter what their work hours are.

They did say that sleep deprivation can have a significant, negative impact on mood, but the 5:00 A.M. / 5:00 P.M. thing is based on a typical day.  (They did not address if Daylight Saving Time changes have any effect.)

Related posts

HERE’S HOW TO CALL IN SICK AFTER ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Things That Could Have Better Names

WANNA SMELL LIKE EASTER? PEEPS BODY SPRAY NOW EXISTS