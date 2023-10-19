Listen Live

New Jersey man creates retail graveyard Halloween display

By Dirt/Divas

We’ve said goodbye to many retail stores over the decades, some we miss very much.

K-Mart was awesome, don’t @ me!

One New Jersey Halloween lover decided to pay tribute to the stores of retail past by creating a graveyard with a tombstone in honour of them.

His tributes include the names along with the dates they started and when they closed shop.

via GIPHY

Radio Shack: 1921-2017
Ann & Hope: 1953-2002
Christmas Tree Shops: 1970-2023
Sears: 1893-2018
Almacs: 1942-1995
Benny’s: 1924-2017
Rocky Point: 1847-1995

Toys R Us is also on display since it closed in the U.S. in 2018.

feature image from halloween graves from zj_josh via instagram

