We’ve said goodbye to many retail stores over the decades, some we miss very much.

K-Mart was awesome, don’t @ me!

One New Jersey Halloween lover decided to pay tribute to the stores of retail past by creating a graveyard with a tombstone in honour of them.

His tributes include the names along with the dates they started and when they closed shop.

Radio Shack: 1921-2017

Ann & Hope: 1953-2002

Christmas Tree Shops: 1970-2023

Sears: 1893-2018

Almacs: 1942-1995

Benny’s: 1924-2017

Rocky Point: 1847-1995

Toys R Us is also on display since it closed in the U.S. in 2018.

feature image from halloween graves from zj_josh via instagram