New Jersey man creates retail graveyard Halloween display
We’ve said goodbye to many retail stores over the decades, some we miss very much.
K-Mart was awesome, don’t @ me!
One New Jersey Halloween lover decided to pay tribute to the stores of retail past by creating a graveyard with a tombstone in honour of them.
His tributes include the names along with the dates they started and when they closed shop.
Radio Shack: 1921-2017
Ann & Hope: 1953-2002
Christmas Tree Shops: 1970-2023
Sears: 1893-2018
Almacs: 1942-1995
Benny’s: 1924-2017
Rocky Point: 1847-1995
Toys R Us is also on display since it closed in the U.S. in 2018.
feature image from halloween graves from zj_josh via instagram