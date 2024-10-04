Why You Should Rethink That Pre-Dinner Cocktail

If you love to start your evening with a stiff drink, you might want to hit pause. According to experts, indulging in hard liquor before dinner could dull your senses and even ruin your meal.

How Hard Liquor Can Impact Your Tastebuds

Hard alcohol—like vodka, whiskey, rum, bourbon, and scotch—typically contains 40% to 50% alcohol by volume (ABV). While these beverages can be great for unwinding, they also have the power to block the proteins needed to create saliva. This results in a dry mouth and can dehydrate the cell walls of your palate, altering how you experience flavours.

Your tastebuds, without enough saliva to help break down food, can lose their ability to savour the nuances in each dish. Imagine ordering your favourite pasta and finding it a bit flat!

Appetite and Drink Choice

Interestingly, experts also point out that high-ABV drinks may shrink your appetite, while drinks with lower alcohol content can boost it. So, if you start with a strong cocktail like a Martini or Manhattan, you might find yourself ordering less than you’d planned—or worse, not fully appreciating the meal that follows.

Plus, sipping on a strong cocktail can also affect what you choose from the wine list. After a heavy-hitting drink, it can be tough for your palate to handle the subtleties of a good wine.

Beware of Sugary Sips

Cocktail connoisseurs also warn against starting your meal with something overly sweet. Strongly flavoured or sugary drinks can overwhelm your tastebuds, making it hard to appreciate the intricate flavours of your meal. So, while that fruity cocktail may sound like a good idea, it could throw off your entire dining experience.

Related: FOUR WAYS TO FIND A GREAT BOTTLE OF WINE FOR CHEAP

Pro Tip: Talk to Your Sommelier

Feeling unsure? Don’t hesitate to tell your sommelier or server what you've had to drink before ordering. They can help guide you toward wine or food choices that will best complement your pre-dinner indulgence.

So, next time you’re out to dinner, think twice before reaching for that hard liquor—and make sure your tastebuds stay ready to enjoy every bite!